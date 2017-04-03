- RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys made their first WWE RAW appearances in more than 9 years tonight in Orlando for the post-WrestleMania 33 episode. They retained their titles over former champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Above is video from the match.

- Emma finally made her return to the ring on WWE TV during tonight's post-WrestleMania RAW in Orlando. She teamed with Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax but lost to RAW Women's Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke. Below are a few shots from her return:

