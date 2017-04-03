Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of WWE RAW Talk on the WWE Network. Guests confirmed for tonight's show are the new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz, who made their thunderous WWE return at Wrestlemania Sunday evening, as well as Goldberg.

- The RAW announce team welcomes us to the show and shows some highlights from the show.

- Goldberg makes his way to the ring for a promo to a mixed reaction. He says this isn't part of the live show, but it is for RAW Talk, but here we go nonetheless. He lays out the facts as he was approached about a return last year. He had to think about age, physical capability, and desire. The crowd gives him some crap, and he promptly shuts them up and says this isn't a script. He said he would be the tough guy from 13 years ago, but things change. He's now shifted his focus to is family and calls his run an unbelievable ride. He says people can boo or cheer, but his son is the reason he's still here and works as hard as he does. His family starts to choke up as Goldberg says he loves them and thanks them. He tells his son to come to the ring, and he stumbles on his way over the barricade. Goldberg jokes that he's already taking bumps and it's one more than he's ever taken until last night. Goldberg says he was able to take the Universal Championship to his son's school. He says after the debacle that was Wrestlemania 20, he thinks he and Lesnar did "pretty damn good." He believes he's still one of the biggest and baddest guys on the planet, and you never know who or what is next. He celebrates with the fans as the announce booth transitions backstage.

- They throw it to Renee Young and Jerry "The King" Lawler. Bayley joins the show. She says the whole aura of Wrestlemania still hasn't sunk in yet. Renee asks about them being in Orlando, which is the home of NXT. Bayley recaps her long weekend. Bayley said she was excited to see Angle announced as RAW GM and for he and Beth Phoenix to go in the hall of fame. They show footage of the win at Mania, which is apparently the first time Bayley has watched it back. She doesn't want to be labeled as the underdog or an overachiever, but "just Bayley." She says she tried to soak it all in from the entrance to the win, but everything is surreal. She tells a story of always getting in trouble wearing the Hardy Boyz pendant in PE in school because it hit her in the face while she ran. She looks forward to seeing the Hardyz again.

- Renee and King talk about Undertaker's potential last match and the respect they have. King talks about him leaving the gear in the ring.

- Matt and Jeff Hardy join the show in 90% regular Hardy fashion aside from Matt saying it felt "wonderful" to be back. They called coming home to WWE "intoxicating." They say they've been around the world and went on their expedition of gold and the RAW Tag Team Titles was the perfect ending to that expedition. They joke that they might be the "Hardy Men" instead of Boys now. Jeff puts over the production and says there's lights everywhere now. They talk about all the new tags teams on the roster now as well as the teams they faced in the past. They say they want to cement themselves as the most exhilarating tag team in history.

- King and Renee go to talk about the rest of Wrestlemania weekend including Finn Balor's return tonight. Quick conversation about Kurt Angle being the new GM. They hit on the "Superstar Shakeup" that takes place next week. The feed goes black momentarily. As they sign off, they mention it was great to see Jim Ross back at the commentator's booth. They bid us adieu and go off the air.

