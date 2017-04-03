Finn Balor made his long-awaited return to WWE TV on tonight's post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. Balor returned to the ring in mid-March and had been working WWE live events since then. He had been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 with a shoulder injury.
Below are photos and videos from Balor's return:
EXCELLENT CHOICE, @RealKurtAngle! @FinnBalor is BACK to team with @WWERollins against @FightOwensFight and @SamoaJoe NEXT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/xW1hhhOGiy— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@WWERollins' tag team partner is none other than the FIRST #UniversalChampion @FinnBalor!!!!! #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/04JIm4yrfA— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@FinnBalor absorbs the energy of the @WWEUniverse as he makes his #RAW return! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/hitUwK0rbc— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
Did you miss him? #RAW #RAWAfterMania @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/Ul90NYTTSL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
.@WWERollins stares down @FightOwensFight and @SamoaJoe! The #Kingslayer is ready for BATTLE on #RAW, LIVE NOW on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/vnSRFvJpKa— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
After nine long months, @FinnBalor is BACK in action and bringing the FIGHT to #USChampion @FightOwensFight in #RAW's tag team main event! pic.twitter.com/CGeU66ayZE— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
A bad knee can't stop @WWERollins from causing DESTRUCTION in the main event of #RAW, LIVE on @USA_Network! @FightOwensFight @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/BWKiPmWat3— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
COUP DE GRACE! @FinnBalor picks up the victory for his team in the main event of #RAW! @WWERollins @FightOwensFight @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/yQyy8fPwVl— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@FinnBalor hasn't lost a beat as he plants @FightOwensFight with a #Dropkick on #RAW! @WWERolllins @SamoaJoe #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/wARq8QeL6N— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
A TRIUMPHANT return for @FinnBalor! #FinnsBack #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/gJlJ22e1zw— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.