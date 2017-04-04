- As noted, former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival made their main roster debuts on this week's post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. In the Fallout video above, Scott Dawson says they've been telling people what they do and right now there isn't a tag team alive that can hang with them. Dawson says they are the Mercedes Benz of the tag team division and now they are WWE's MVPs.
- WWE announced 15,156 fans in attendance for the post-WrestleMania RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando.
- As seen below, 71% of fans on Twitter gave this year's RAW after WrestleMania a thumbs up with over 3900 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #RAW?— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
