- Above is video of RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz being photographed with the RAW Tag Team Championship.

See Also Dixie Carter Congratulates WWE For Signing The Hardys

- As noted, The Hardys appeared on RAW Talk tonight. During the show, the Hardys said that they went on their expedition of gold and winning the RAW Tag Team titles was the perfect ending to it. The official WWE Universe Twitter account referenced the Hardys completing their expedition, as seen below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.