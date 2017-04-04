- As noted, last night's post-WrestleMania 33 WWE RAW saw Finn Balor return to team with Seth Rollins in the main event. They defeated Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Above is slow motion video from Balor's return.
- WWE Hall of Famer Edge has given props to "The Revival" Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder before but he took to Twitter after their RAW debuts last night and wrote the following:
Ahh my boys @DashWilderWWE & @ScottDawsonWWE #TheRevival debut right where they belong on #RAW Go get em boys. #NoFlips #JustFists— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 4, 2017
