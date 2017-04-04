- Conor McGregor is never too far from a camera crew. That was the case when the reigning UFC lightweight champion returned to Madison Square Garden to help his friend with his boxing debut.

McGregor made an impact during the event, calling out Floyd Mayweather once more and commenting to world-renowned boxing reporter Dan Rafael that he will take over the sport.

"The Mac Life" has posted a video of behind-the-scenes footage from McGregor's trip to New York City.

- Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will take on Tarec Saffiedine at UFC Fight Night 111 later this year. The two have been added to the Singapore event which is expected to stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

Dos Anjos (25-9) is coming off back-to-back losses to Tony Ferguson and Eddie Alvarez, the latter of which cost him the title. Saffiedine, a former Strikeforce champion, is 16-6 overall and on a two-fight losing streak, as well.

UFC Fight Night 111 is scheduled for June 17 from Kallang, Singapore. Other previously announced bouts include Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura, Justin Scoggins vs. Ulka Sasaki and Cyril Asker vs. Walt Harris. No main event has been confirmed.

- The last time Dan Henderson fought, the legend nearly became UFC middleweight champion. Instead, Henderson was forced to settle for a decision loss to Michael Bisping. He had confirmed prior to the bout that it would be his final fight, but has "Hendo" had a change of heart?

"No, I don't have any itch," Henderson said (thanks to MMAFighting.com for the quotes). "It was enough time, 20 years of doing it (MMA). If I had the itch, I'd go to the gym, spar with my guys, and I'll be dead for the rest of the day. And that will get rid of the itch."

Henderson's legacy will be one that shines bright despite never winning UFC gold. He was a former PRIDE champion and knocked out Fedor Emelianenko.

"The two Olympic games and in MMA, winning the two Pride belts, the RINGS tournament was definitely one of my highlights, I was the smallest guy out of 32 and won it, winning the belt in Strikeforce and knocking out Fedor," he said.

