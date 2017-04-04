As noted, Crazy Mary Dobson, who wrestled in NXT as Sarah Bridges, restored her "Crazy" Mary Dobson indy name on her Twitter account earlier today and removed NXT from her bio. She also re-opened her ProWrestlingTees site and updated her Twitter profile with her email address for bookings.

Dobson, who was at WrestleMania Axxess this past weekend, noted on Twitter this morning that she is still with NXT, despite the recent changes, as seen below. She also this morning removed her booking information and the link to her ProWrestlingTees store, and changed her profile to "WWE NXT."

Dobson signed with NXT last November and had wrestled several matches with the company until January. She made one televised NXT appearance, teaming with Macey Evans in a tag team match against Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in January, which Kay and Royce won.

I'm am still employed at NXT...be patient my friends ?????? — Mary Dobson (@CrazyMaryDobson) April 4, 2017

Below is a photo of her Twitter profile earlier this morning:

