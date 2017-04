Crazy Mary Dobson, who wrestled in NXT as Sarah Bridges, is apparently done with the company.

Dobson signed with NXT last November and had wrestled several matches with the company until January. She made one televised NXT appearance, teaming with Macey Evans in a tag team match against Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in January, which Kay and Royce won.

Dobson was at WrestleMania Axxess this past weekend, but has since restored her "Crazy" Mary Dobson indy name on her Twitter account and removed NXT from her bio. She also re-opened her ProWrestlingTees site and is once again taking bookings.

