TMZ Sports caught up with The New Day on Monday, as seen in the video above. During the interview, the group admitted that they had no idea that The Undertaker would be saying farewell at WrestleMania 33 this past Sunday.

"You'd be surprised how little we know [while hosting]," Big E admitted.

Big E noted that he spoke with Corey Graves after WrestleMania, who said that he had to bite the inside of his mouth to prevent himself from crying on-air.

Xavier Woods mentioned The Undertaker's long WWE run and how there are so many memories of The Undertaker for fans. Big E said that backstage people were talking about it and the impact that Taker has had on the business. He said that they saw Taker and his wife, Michelle McCool, at the hotel after the event and noted that Taker is probably the most respected talent ever with the wrestlers backstage.

"He's always talked about in this Godfather-like way," Big E said. "And it's well earned, everyone always has had such respect for him. At this moment you want to celebrate this great career, but you're also mourning the end."

