Source: F4WOnline
As noted, Bill Goldberg did not appear on last night's post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando but he did appear after the show for a "RAW Talk" segment in the ring with his son. Video from the segment can be seen above.
Goldberg originally returned to WWE for the one match with Brock Lesnar but plans changed when officials saw how he was getting over.
The former WWE Universal Champion tweeted the following after last night's RAW:
#ThankYouEveryone #Who'sNext @WWE— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) April 4, 2017
