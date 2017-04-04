- In the video above, David Penzer of Hannibal TV catches up with Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart at WrestleCon in Orlando this past week. Penzer mentions Neidhart having a Hall of Fame career and that's when his tune changes. Anvil said, "Excuse me, Hall of Fame? I'm not in the Hall of Fame. I am not good enough to be in the Hall of Fame. ... You would think with everybody around me in the Hall of Fame, you would think I would be in the Hall of Fame. I was the one that started this pink thing in the first place."

In regards to his daughter Natalya working WrestleMania 33 this year, Jim said he feels good about it and commented on her being a good wrestler. Penzer said he hopes Anvil makes it into the Hall of Fame one day but he replied, "I'm not going to keep the light on at night waiting for that thing. I don't think that'll ever come. In fact, I don't think I want to be in the Hall of Fame."

- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys appeared on last night's "RAW Talk" show in Orlando. They mentioned their "Expedition of Gold" coming to an end with the big win at WrestleMania 33. Below is video from "RAW Talk" with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler talking to the champs.

Matt Hardy said it was "absolutely intoxicating" to win the titles at WrestleMania. Jeff Hardy said he was very nervous before he went through the curtain but as soon as he went out, it was back to normal and felt so natural. Renee mentions how everyone went crazy backstage when their music hit. Matt said the reaction was amazing and mentioned that they were being kept hidden in the back.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.