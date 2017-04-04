As seen on RAW last night, the show opened with fans chanting "Undertaker", followed by Roman Reigns coming out to the ring for a promo.
Reigns responded to the crowd response on last night's RAW, writing on Twitter:
Loudest seg of the show. Maybe the loudest of the past 2 decades. And I could of stood there for another 15 min. #TheGuy #RAWaftermania https://t.co/l9Z5zuwYzr— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 4, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.