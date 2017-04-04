As seen on RAW last night, the show opened with fans chanting "Undertaker", followed by Roman Reigns coming out to the ring for a promo.

Reigns was loudly booed every time he attempted to speak, and he responded by putting the microphone down and smirking as the crowd chanted "You Suck", "Delete", "A--hole", "Roman Sucks" and "F--k You Roman." Thirteen minutes into the show, Roman finally cut a five-word promo, saying "this is my yard now."

Reigns responded to the crowd response on last night's RAW, writing on Twitter:


