As seen on RAW last night, the show opened with fans chanting "Undertaker", followed by Roman Reigns coming out to the ring for a promo.

Reigns was loudly booed every time he attempted to speak, and he responded by putting the microphone down and smirking as the crowd chanted "You Suck", "Delete", "A--hole", "Roman Sucks" and "F--k You Roman." Thirteen minutes into the show, Roman finally cut a five-word promo, saying "this is my yard now."

Reigns responded to the crowd response on last night's RAW, writing on Twitter:

Loudest seg of the show. Maybe the loudest of the past 2 decades. And I could of stood there for another 15 min. #TheGuy #RAWaftermania https://t.co/l9Z5zuwYzr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 4, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.