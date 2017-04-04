- Above is the latest episode of John Cena and Nikki Bella's "Our Home" with Nikki showing off her huge closet and the special touches inside.
.@WWE is hosting 39 wish kids at @WrestleMania! Learn how you can help grant #WWE wishes: https://t.co/itGw2SxOds. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vPi74ODGre— Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) April 3, 2017
- As noted, Finn Balor returned in last night's RAW main event and teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Rollins posted the following photo to Instagram after the return and wrote, "Everything's about to change. #kingslayer #rawaftermania."
