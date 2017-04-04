WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced on Facebook that his hip replacement surgery has been pushed back until Wednesday, April 19th. Foley is headed to Wales to make an appearance next week but will have the surgery when he gets back. Foley says he's looking forward to rehab time, becoming a better homeschool teacher and possibly starting work on another writing project.

Kurt Angle is great choice for RAW GM. He has the respect of everyone in the dressing room, can get serious when he needs to, and has an awe-inspiring ability to embrace his inner nerd. He is likely to have very good chemistry with a wide assortment of the Raw roster - which makes for good television. I'm not sure if this is true, but there is a rumor out there that he won an Olympic gold medal with a broken freakin' neck!

I will be wishing Kurt the very best, and will always have an open ear for him if he is looking for advice or feedback. But publicly, I am going to take a page out of former US President's playbooks, and do my best to stay fairly quiet about the product. I may occasionally point out something positive that I see (like Neville and Mustafa Ali working their butts off last night under less than ideal circumstances) but, in general, I will be keeping a much lower profile on social media.

My hip surgery has been postponed a week – until April 19. I won't be able to get my final exams done until after I get back from Wales on April 10th, so we had to push the surgery back a week. Following the surgery, I have one appearance in Queens on May 13, and then nothing until July. So I should have plenty of time to rehabilitate my hip, become a better homeschooling teacher, and possibly work on another writing project as well. You can check out my schedule at realmickfoley.com

Have a nice day!