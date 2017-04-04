WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not currently scheduled for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose. Lesnar is not being advertised by WWE or the SAP Center.

It was believed Lesnar would be defending at Payback as he's currently featured in promotional material for the event but that is not the case. Lesnar is also not advertised for any RAW events leading up to Payback. New listings for next week's RAW on Long Island have General Manager Kurt Angle, RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys and Finn Balor, but no mention of Lesnar.

Lesnar may be on the post-Payback RAW from Sacramento but he is not currently being advertised. The WrestleMania Revenge overseas tour kicks off right after that, which means Lesnar likely won't be appearing on the May 8th RAW as it tapes from London.

WWE teased Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman on last night's RAW but there's no sign of that match happening any time soon as Braun vs. Roman Reigns is expected for WWE Payback. It's worth noting that Braun vs. Reigns is currently the scheduled dark main event and live event main event through Payback. No word yet on how they will get from Braun vs. Reigns to Braun vs. Lesnar but as Dave Meltzer recently reported in The Wrestling Observer, Reigns vs. Lesnar is expected to headline next year's WrestleMania.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.