- Tom Feaheny spoke to Jeff Jarrett last week, as seen in the video above, who discussed Impact Wrestling joining forces with World of Sport.

"It is surreal, I'm very pleased and thankful, it is such a prestigious brand, it started in the 1965 to 1985, it is such an iconic brand, it will make a hell of a tag team," Jarrett said. "The British independent scene is the hottest in the world, we couldn't be more excited, some Impact stars will be a part of it, it really is exciting for us."

Jarrett also discussed returning to Impact Wrestling.

"I would never have dreamed of a return, we are on the verge of the 15th anniversary of the company and online wise the stats I have got back for the digital growth is staggering, it's very exciting. Our roster from top to bottom with faces of the past and future, it is great to see what we are doing with the company."

- Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. announced this week that new weekly episodes of IMPACT Wrestling will simulcast on Canadian specialty network GameTV beginning this week. New episodes of IMPACT Wrestling will simulcast on Fight Network and GameTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET in Canada, at the same time as the U.S. premiere broadcast on Pop TV.

