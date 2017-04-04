Source: Hannibal TV

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke about the WWE's current Hall Of Fame standards and if Chris Benoit should be inducted one day during a Q&A, covered by Hannibal TV. JR noted that he doesn't think that Benoit should ever be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"You know Rock is gonna go in, right? Owen Hart, you got to have it balanced - so what are we gonna do have a whole posthumous Hall Of Fame? Here's your Hall Of Fame folks. Ironically based on the voting everybody's deceased.

"Chris Benoit, I don't think he'll ever get in. I don't think Chris Benoit should get in, and I'm okay with my opinion. If you differ I respect that. I was the guy that hired Chris Benoit, nothing Chris Benoit does wasn't right there that wasn't already with him. If there was a line to him, wherever he is, you say, 'hay should you be inducted into the Hall Of Fame?' Who do you want to induct you? I think he'd say it'll create too much publicity, it'll take the importance off of everybody else who's going in, it's gonna be the talk of the town. The WWE is inducting into the Hall Of Fame a murderer and suicide victim. That's the story. You guys know how the media are. That'll be the story. Can you imagine him going in with The Rock? All of a sudden let's forget about The Rock, it's about that murderer guy. So that's what I think. His talents, skill, accomplishments in the ring match a Hall Of Fame career. Absolutely. But I think he took all those opportunities away with the last 24 hours or so of his life."

