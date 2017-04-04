- John Cena noted on this week's NBC "Today" show appearance with fiancee Nikki Bella that he did not know his mother was going to be at ringside for the WrestleMania 33 match against The Miz and Maryse, and the post-match proposal. Nikki's friend Eileen recorded this ringside video of the proposal, which shows Mama Bella and Mama Cena getting emotional. The video also shows Cena and Nikki stopping to greet their family members before heading to the back.
- As seen below, WWE Shop has released a new retro t-shirt for RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save $5 off orders of $30 by using code WWEWINC5 at checkout.
The #HardyBoyz are back! Retro tee now available at #WWEShop. #WWEhttps://t.co/Z7n29bCOvK pic.twitter.com/eI3IPCmdwl— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.