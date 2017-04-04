- As noted, the current season of Total Divas will resume this Wednesday night on the E! channel. Above is a preview for the episode with the crew making their final preparations on the day of the 2016 WWE Draft.

- WWE stock was up 0.73% today, closing at $22.01 per share. Today's high was $22.11 and the low was $21.56.

- WWE announced the following today on their nominations in the 2017 Webby Awards:

Vote for WWE in the 2017 Webby Awards! WWE has been nominated for two major categories in the 21st Annual Webby Awards, and you can let your voice be heard by voting for the WWE Universe now! WWE is one of five finalists in the Social – Entertainment category. (Click here to vote for WWE.) Additionally, WrestleMania 32 is a finalist for Social – Entertainment category. (Click here to vote for WWE.) The Webby Awards are the Internet's most respected symbol of success and are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a 1,000-plus member judging body. WWE on YouTube was also named as an honoree in the Film & Video – Sports (Channels and Networks) category. Voting for the 21st Annual Webby Awards ends on Thursday, April 20.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.