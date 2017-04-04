- The latest "Gabe Sapolsky's Next Evolution" DVD from Kayfabe Commentaries will feature current WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong. As seen in the trailer above, the release features retro matches with Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre, Austin Aries, Apollo Crews and others. Strong got emotional when talking about how he grew up poor and now has people looking up to him.
- WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Christian will interview Edge's wife, 2017 Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, on Friday's episode of their "Pod of Awesomeness" podcast. Edge tweeted the following and noted that he will also discuss The Undertaker's possible retirement:
This week @EandCPod explodes in your face with our guest @TheBethPhoenix (my get), the results of #MockMockMania and thoughts on Undertaker— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 4, 2017
