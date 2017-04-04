At WrestleMania 33, Naomi was able to not only return from injury and show up for the SmackDown Women's Championship match, but she was able to win back the title. Alexa Bliss tapped out to Naomi on Sunday and has already decided to get her rematch on tonight's episode of SmackDown. WWE just released the news:

"Just two days after Naomi captured the SmackDown Women's Title in a furious Six Pack Challenge at WrestleMania, WWE.com has learned that former titleholder Alexa Bliss has evoked her rematch clause for a one-on-one showdown tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE."

On what should be an already stacked show, Naomi will look to fend off Alexa Bliss as she begins her second championship run.

