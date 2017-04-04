- WWE posted this clip of Renee Young, Rhyno and Becky Lynch discuss the upcoming "Superstar Shakeup" as they pick yarn dreads out of Becky's hair from her WrestleMania 33 look.

Mauro Ranallo missed WWE SmackDown for the fourth week in a row this week. As noted, Mauro has been away from WWE TV and social media because of issues related to his battle with depression and bi-polar disorder, something he's fought since he was a teenager.

- Tonight's SmackDown saw Erick Rowan made his first WWE appearance since suffering an injury in the fall of 2016. Rowan returned and helped Bray Wyatt double team new WWE Champion Randy Orton until Luke Harper made the save. Harper and Orton will face Rowan and Wyatt in tonight's main event.

The segment also saw Wyatt challenge Orton to a House of Horrors match. No word yet on the details of that match but we will keep you updated.

