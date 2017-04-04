After making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger made his official SmackDown roster debut on tonight's post-WrestleMania 33 show from Orlando.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
"10" is more than a number... it's a movement! The #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger is HERE on #SDLive to challenge @TheCurtHawkins! pic.twitter.com/8cGDHIVxpj— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
The #Perfect10 just may prove to be the perfect storm as it takes the fight to @TheCurtHawkins on #SDLive! @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/DgbGltZREC— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
.@TheCurtHawkins has until the count of TEN... well, this man is the PERFECT 10! Welcome to #SDLive, @WWEDillinger!!!! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/fhdoCODeAS— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
"10" proves to be the most infectious number of them all as Orlando cheers on a victorious #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/VJEHvJBXOK— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
