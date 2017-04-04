After making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger made his official SmackDown roster debut on tonight's post-WrestleMania 33 show from Orlando.

Dillinger debuted by answering an open challenge from Curt Hawkins. Tye controlled most of the match and got the easy win with the Tye Breaker.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

The #Perfect10 just may prove to be the perfect storm as it takes the fight to @TheCurtHawkins on #SDLive! @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/DgbGltZREC — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017

"10" proves to be the most infectious number of them all as Orlando cheers on a victorious #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/VJEHvJBXOK — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.