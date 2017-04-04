Former WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut on tonight's post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE SmackDown from Orlando. Nakamura is now a member of the blue brand.
It was announced to the live crowd that Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler will be tonight's dark main event. Stay tuned for updates from that match.
Below are a few shots from Nakamura's debut:
#SDLive... it's time for you to meet The #KingOfStrongStyle, @ShinsukeN! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/9iRmAkX2At— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
Orlando is on its feet as #SDLive gets a first glimpse at former #NXTChampion, The #KingOfStrongStyle @ShinsukeN! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/C1AZLhUXyv— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
Leave it to @ShinsukeN to have an entrance fit for a king... a king of STRONG STYLE, that is! #SDLive #KingOfStrongStyle pic.twitter.com/HtXLRrJOdi— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2017
YeaOh!!!! The energy is ELECTRIC as The #KingOfStrongStyle @ShinsukeN makes his #SDLive DEBUT! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/CYEZ4z3UsR— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
