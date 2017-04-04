Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE 205 Live. Tonight's episode features a WrestleMania celebration by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville plus a Fatal 4 Way #1 Contenders match with Austin Aries vs. Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali vs. TJ Perkins.

To let others know about our coverage, be sure to share or retweet on your social media accounts. Click the refresh button on your browser to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by joining the party in the comments section below.

- We take a look back at the Cruiserweight Championship match between Neville and Aries at Wrestlemania. Graves and Phillips welcome us to the show as we go to the ring for our first match.

Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick

Before the match, Kendrick lets us in on lesson number 10: It's not about athleticism, but psychological supremacy. Tozawa goes right after Kendrick, but the vet rolls to the outside to begin the mind games.Pump kick from Tozawa and they each trade strikes. Tozawa goes for the fake out punch, but Kendrick has it scouted and rolls Tozawa up for a two. Thumb to the eye of Tozawa blinds him momentarily and Kendrick locks in a neck submission. Tozawa fights out hits a drop kick on the button. Variations of Tozawa's "AH" rings out through the crowd. Pace quickens with another pump kick, misses on a corner attack, but takes the alternate route for a jumping rana. Diving headbutt to the outside. Tozawa heads up top, but Kendrick takes him down. They fight for a moment and Kendrick claims Tozawa poked him in the eye. Tozawa jumps down, fakes a knee injury, and rolls up Kendrick for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Akira Tozawa

- After the match, Tozawa grabs the mic and says he just taught Kendrick lesson number one.

- After a short break, we head back to the ring for more action.

Rich Swann vs. Oney Lorcan

This one starts fast and furious. Running corner attacks take out Swann although he's able to slip out of the way the fourth time. Whip exchange ends with a clothesline that turns Swann inside out. Abdominal stretch from Lorcan. Swann fights out but Lorcan drapes him on the top rope. Body scissors locked in by Lorcan. Swann fights out with an elbow. Swann goes up top looking for one of his trademarks but Lorcan crotches him on the top turnbuckle. Lorcan tries to capitalize and joins him up top looking for the half and half suplex. Lorcan finally gets him down, but Swann lands on his feet. Lorcan regains momentum and lands a vicious looking Alabama Slam to the top turnbuckle. Uppercuts and straight rights from Lorcan. Swann trading shots now. Unique running stomp/back kick combo. Swann gathers himself, takes Lorcan to the corner, and chops are on the menu. Leaping rana from Swann sets Lorcan up for the Phoenix Splash that connects for the Swann win.

Winner via Pinfall: Rich Swann

- After the match, Swann grabs the mic and says he has something to get off his chest. He says for weeks, there's been a pretty lady around 205 Live named Alicia Fox. Dar his been taking credit for the gifts that Fox has been given over the last few weeks, but it's been him all along.

- Backstage with Mustafa Ali and Senator Drew Gulak. Gulak says Ali was impressive in defeat against Neville and should employ a more conservative strategy. Ali says he isn't buying what Gulak is selling.

- Introduction of UK Tournament participants including Trent Seven, Mark Andrews, Wolfgang, and Pete Dunne. Special entrance for UK Champion, Tyler Bate. They will be touring with the 205 Live brand in England in May. Phillips also announces a weekly UK show coming soon.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville out to talk about Wrestlemania. He says there's no one on the "Neville Level." Neville says it feels good to be proven right and mania was a crowning moment in his career, although others still try to tarnish his legacy. He brings up the eye gouge from Wrestlemania and says it wasn't out of desperation, but because Aries deserved it. We get the hip hip hooray three cheers for the king. He semi-genuinely thanks the fans for not believing in him, because it lit a fire in his belly and is now royalty. He also thanks Aries for being a detestable clown of an opponent at mania. He then thanks the 205 Live roster for failing to overcome him. Neville will be at ringside for tonight's number one contender main event.

Austin Aries vs. Jack Gallagher vs. TJ Perkins vs. Mustafa Ali (Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender Match)

Perkins starts off strong with a double arm drag and dives to the outside. Gallagher sends Perkins flying, teases the umbrella dive, but Aries breaks it up. Aries with stomps on Gallagher and he slides off for the moment. Perkins back in and hits a bulldog clothesline combo on Ali and Gallagher. Ali back in and takes out TJP. Gallagher back in, caught by Ali, but Gallagher ducks a TJP drop kick that catches Ali. Aries in and locks in Last Chancery but Perkins fights out. Nice series of events leads to a quadruple neck breaker from Ali. Ali covers everyone for twos. Ali heads up top, but Aries back up and joins him. Perkins joins the fray and grabs Aries. Austin fights out and sends TJP to the turnbuckle and crotches Ali. TJP gets caught in the turnbuckle again and Aries and Gallagher team up for a double super plex on Ali. Pendulum elbow from Aries and rolls Gallagher up for a near fall. Kick out and Aries heads straight to the outside for a 2-for-1 special on a dive.

William III makes an appearance as Gallagher takes out all three guys with the umbrella dive. Gallagher and Perkins back in, Jack misses the missile kick and gets met with a TJP kick. Tornado DDT from Ali to Perkins, but Aries breaks up the pin. Aries and Ali fighting in the corner and Gallagher kicks Ali almost by mistake and takes a nasty bump to the outside. Shots traded by Aries and Gallagher, Jack falls into the pin, and TJP pulls Aries out of the ring. Major blows being landed now from everyone. As Perkins and Gallagher are stunned, Aries storms in and hits the Discus Five-Arm on Perkins for the pinfall victory. Aries regains the number one contendership.

Winner via Pinfall: Austin Aries

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.