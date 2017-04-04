- WWE posted this video with The Miz and Maryse warning SmackDown General Manager not to split them up in next week's "Superstar Shakeup" on RAW.
- Magician Tom Savini recently teamed with special makeup effects artists Jason Baker and Jason Adams to create a special mask for Kalisto, as seen in the photo below. The mask was worn in the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.
The mask that myself, @THETomSavini and @jasonadams4spfx created for @WWE superstar @KalistoWWE for @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/PUT6gxKDEH— Jason Baker (@theothercartman) April 4, 2017
