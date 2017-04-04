- WWE posted this video with The Miz and Maryse warning SmackDown General Manager not to split them up in next week's "Superstar Shakeup" on RAW.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown after WrestleMania 33 saw Chad Gable and Jason Jordan defeat Simon Gotch and Aiden English. American Alpha received a big pop from the WrestleMania crowd. Gable and Jordan dominated early until English hit Gable behind the referee's back. Gable got the hot tag to Jordan who ran wild. Alpha then hit the Steinerizer for the win over The Vaudevillains.

- Magician Tom Savini recently teamed with special makeup effects artists Jason Baker and Jason Adams to create a special mask for Kalisto, as seen in the photo below. The mask was worn in the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

