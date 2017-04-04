Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE Talking Smack exclusively on the WWE Network! Tonight's episode features SmackDown Live's newest superstar the 'Perfect 10' Tye Dillinger, Naomi coming off her successful SmackDown Women's Title defense against Alexa Bliss, and SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon joins the show to talk about the upcoming Superstar Shake-up. Refresh for updates, be sure to leave your comments in the comment section below and share our coverage over social media.

Renee Young welcomes us to Talking Smack alongside Commissioner Shane McMahon. Young talks about how excited she was to see Shinsuke Nakamura debut, and that every time she hears the violin play in his entrance she gets goosebumps. Shane McMahon wants to thank all the fans for making WrestleMania 33 such a big success. She asks how Shane feels after his match and he says he feels okay. He thought AJ Styles was classy tonight to offer his hand for a "good little moment." Renee Young shows us footage of the handshake and how it's good that AJ and Shane are on good terms with the superstar shakeup this Monday.

