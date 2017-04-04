- WWE posted this video with Carmella and James Ellsworth talking about next week's "Superstar Shakeup" on RAW. Carmella isn't worried where she ends up because she will still be the most fabulous. Ellsworth isn't happy about the idea of splitting up with Carmella but he says no matter what, he's going where she goes. An awkward Ellsworth takes his anger out on Tyler Breeze's apple.

- As noted, Erick Rowan made his return from injury on tonight's post-WrestleMania 33 SmackDown. He and Bray Wyatt lost to Luke Harper and WWE Champion Randy Orton in the main event. Rowan has been posting his own cryptic videos to YouTube and Twitter while he's been out of action and posted this "Resurrection" video tonight before returning:

- As seen on tonight's SmackDown, Baron Corbin defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose in a non-title Street Fight. This came just two days after Ambrose retained over Corbin at WrestleMania 33. Corbin tweeted the following after the match and says he's not giving up on taking the title from Ambrose:

Tonight was the was payback! I won't stop till I have your title! #EOD pic.twitter.com/EYZJ3kiYZq — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 5, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.