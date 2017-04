Former TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams revealed on Instagram that she got engaged to boyfriend Weston Wayne. The couple met in August of 2014 and had a baby boy last September.

Adams worked for WWE from 2006-2007 before taking time off from the business. She signed with TNA in 2010, where she won the TNA Knockouts Championship on three occasions. She had most recently returned to the company for the January tapings, however was not at the last one in March.

Below is a photo of Adams breaking the news:

Wow! I am in total shock. I am marrying my best friend!!!!! I can't believe he pulled this off in front of all my closet friends and family without me knowing. I am lost for words!! ??????#futuremisspiper #isaidyes #proposal A post shared by BROOKE ADAMS (@realbrookeadams) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

