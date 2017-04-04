- WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan made his Cruiserweight debut on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. He lost to Rich Swann. Above is video from the match.
What did you think of tonight's #SDLive?— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
- Violinist Lee England Jr., who performed for Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE SmackDown debut tonight in Orlando, posted this backstage photo with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:
Once again @WWE @shinsukenakamura we did it again!!! Thanks #VinceMcMahon @_lawi_ and @jumpman23 for the love.. #WWE #SMACKDOWN WRESTLEMANIA #NXT #ART #VIOLIN #MUSIC
@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article. Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.