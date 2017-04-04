- RAW Women's Champion Bayley, Cesaro, Rich Swann and Xavier Woods play the WWE Champions game in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel.
Hello #SDLive !! Feel #TheVibe #YeahOh !!!— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 5, 2017
- There was a segment on tonight's 205 Live episode with WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne and Wolfgang being introduced on the stage. It was noted on commentary that the WWE UK competitors will be working the upcoming NXT tour of Europe and that there will be a WWE UK show coming soon to the WWE Network. Below are photos and video from the segment:
