- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger made his main roster debut on this week's post-WrestleMania 33 edition of SmackDown, defeating Curt Hawkins. Dillinger also appeared on Talking Smack with Renee Young and Shane McMahon after the show. Dillinger first apologized if he got choked up as his debut had been 15 years in the making.

Dillinger thanked Shane and congratulated him on his WrestleMania match. Dillinger called this match a bit more special than his Royal Rumble appearance and said he's looking to keep the momentum going no matter where he ends up in the "Superstar Shakeup" next week. Above is video from the appearance.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who should challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title - Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman, or both. As of this writing, 55% voted for, "Put both Strowman and Reigns in the ring with Lesnar!" 29% voted for just Strowman.

- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley posted this clip from the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday as he hopes for a post-WrestleMania 33 push:

The bar has been raised. Everything has changed after Mania. Except for the work. That will never change. #CantStop #WontStop #MojoRising pic.twitter.com/n4CIJcCJhn — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 4, 2017

