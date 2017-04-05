As noted, two-time WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut at Tuesday's post-WrestleMania 33 edition of SmackDown in Orlando. He interrupted an in-ring segment with The Miz but never got physical and never took the mic.

The dark main event after WWE 205 Live went off the air saw Nakamura wrestle his first match as a SmackDown Superstar. He defeated Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasa in a match that lasted around 8 minutes.

Fan videos of the match can be seen above and below. Photos are also below:









Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles