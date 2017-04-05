As noted, two-time WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut at Tuesday's post-WrestleMania 33 edition of SmackDown in Orlando. He interrupted an in-ring segment with The Miz but never got physical and never took the mic.
