- WWE posted the video above looking at Tye Dillinger's SmackDown debut in slow-motion. Dillinger made his long-awaited SmackDown debut on Tuesday night, defeating Curt Hawkins.

- Just a reminder that Kane, who has been out of action since last December and is in the process of running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee , will be appearing at the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) this Friday, April 7th, at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai.

- Bully Ray praised Roman Reigns for his opening segment on this past Monday's RAW on Twitter, as seen below:

Roman is playing 15,000 ppl like a fiddle right now.



And he hasnt said a word...#RAW — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 4, 2017

@bullyray5150 hate to break it to ya but this aint heat. The crowd legit hates roman. No one will ever cheer him. — Ashi Itzkowitz (@artisticgamez) April 4, 2017

Hate to break it to ya jagoff...but this is heat in its purest form. And you and others will continue to watch, pay and "boooo" = ?????? https://t.co/I9vYBCNIN9 — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 4, 2017

