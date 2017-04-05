- WWE posted the video above looking at Tye Dillinger's SmackDown debut in slow-motion. Dillinger made his long-awaited SmackDown debut on Tuesday night, defeating Curt Hawkins.
- Bully Ray praised Roman Reigns for his opening segment on this past Monday's RAW on Twitter, as seen below:
Roman is playing 15,000 ppl like a fiddle right now.— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 4, 2017
And he hasnt said a word...#RAW
@bullyray5150 hate to break it to ya but this aint heat. The crowd legit hates roman. No one will ever cheer him.— Ashi Itzkowitz (@artisticgamez) April 4, 2017
Hate to break it to ya jagoff...but this is heat in its purest form. And you and others will continue to watch, pay and "boooo" = ?????? https://t.co/I9vYBCNIN9— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 4, 2017
