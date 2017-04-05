- We had first exclusively reported in December of 2015 that WWE was interested in signing Shinsuke Nakamura. Nearly 16 months later, Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live after spending a year in NXT. Above is slow-motion video of Nakamura's entrance on the show.

- Shawn Daivari posted this great throwback video on his Instagram from an episode of SmackDown in 2003. The video shows "new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar" backstage being congratulated by several "fans", which included CM Punk, Daivari, Mr. Anderson and ODB. The clip ends with Lesnar signing the shirt of a female fan on her breast.

WWE security musta been the s--ts in 2003. How did all these f--kin marks get backstage at Smackdown?! A post shared by Daivari (@sdaivari) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

