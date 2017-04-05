- This Fallout video from last night's WWE SmackDown features an emotional Tye Dillinger after making his SmackDown debut with a win over Curt Hawkins. Dillinger says the 15 years of hard work was worth the few minutes he had in front of the crowd in Orlando.
- Finn Balor tweeted this photo of his newest t-shirt from WWE Shop. Balor returned on Monday's post-WrestleMania 33 RAW and teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase.
#finnsback Finn Bálor " Bálor Club Worldwide" Authentic T-Shirt https://t.co/mCxAaVG0OO pic.twitter.com/F9l80TNham— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 4, 2017
