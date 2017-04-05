- This Fallout video from last night's WWE SmackDown features an emotional Tye Dillinger after making his SmackDown debut with a win over Curt Hawkins. Dillinger says the 15 years of hard work was worth the few minutes he had in front of the crowd in Orlando.

WWE NXT will return to Full Sail University later this evening for another round of TV tapings with the fallout from "Takeover: Orlando" and the build to the "Takeover: Chicago" event. Join us for live spoilers around 6:30pm EST.

- Finn Balor tweeted this photo of his newest t-shirt from WWE Shop. Balor returned on Monday's post-WrestleMania 33 RAW and teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.