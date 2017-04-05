- As seen at WrestleMania 33 this past Sunday, The Undertaker seemingly wrestled his final match in a losing effort to Roman Reigns. Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Taker "is getting more surgeries now," noting that he had held off on hip surgery. As noted, Taker likely needs a full hip replacement and has been holding off on that surgery until he retires.

- Curtis Axel celebrated his wedding anniversary this past weekend. "The Axe-Man" posted the photo below of his "hot Italian wife," a play on Karl Anderson's references to his "hot Asian wife":

Happy Anniversary to my smokin #HotItalianWife! Love u babe! pic.twitter.com/DZwGqMitL8 — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) April 1, 2017

