In an interview with Title Match Wrestling at WrestleCon this past weekend, Aron Rex, f.k.a. Damien Sandow, revealed that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling. Rex, who debuted a new Liberace-esque gimmick in Impact Wrestling last October and was a part of their television tapings this past January, hinted at possibly retiring.
Rex is best known for his run as Sandow in WWE from 2010 - 2016. He debuted with Impact Wrestling in August of 2016 and became the company's first Impact Grand Champion.
