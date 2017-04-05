In an interview with Title Match Wrestling at WrestleCon this past weekend, Aron Rex, f.k.a. Damien Sandow, revealed that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling. Rex, who debuted a new Liberace-esque gimmick in Impact Wrestling last October and was a part of their television tapings this past January, hinted at possibly retiring.

"I don't know if this is going to be it for me, because you know I'm no longer with Impact," Rex said. "Ending on this note is not a bad thing. I'm not saying that I'm never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I'd much rather have people remember me for all the good stuff."

Rex is best known for his run as Sandow in WWE from 2010 - 2016. He debuted with Impact Wrestling in August of 2016 and became the company's first Impact Grand Champion.

