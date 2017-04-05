- As noted, Baron Corbin recently was asked about UFC Superstar Conor McGregor, and Corbin said that he "would like to slam him on his head a few times." In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with Taz and asked him how McGregor would face against Corbin.

"Conor McGregor would be put in a hospital," Taz said. Taz noted that Corbin is a big man who is "about five times the size" of McGregor. Taz noted that he respects McGregor and he'd like to see him in WWE, but the problem is that McGregor "is really a small guy."

- Taeler Hendrix revealed on Twitter that she has left Ring Of Honor. The former Gut Check winner had been with ROH since 2015. She took part in a WWE tryout camp in June of 2015.

Hendrix wrote:

Want to thank @ringofhonor for all the opportunities given to me! I'm forever grateful. I wish you well, and I look forward to the future! — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) April 4, 2017

