- As noted, Baron Corbin recently was asked about UFC Superstar Conor McGregor, and Corbin said that he "would like to slam him on his head a few times." In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with Taz and asked him how McGregor would face against Corbin.
- Taeler Hendrix revealed on Twitter that she has left Ring Of Honor. The former Gut Check winner had been with ROH since 2015. She took part in a WWE tryout camp in June of 2015.
Hendrix wrote:
Want to thank @ringofhonor for all the opportunities given to me! I'm forever grateful. I wish you well, and I look forward to the future!— Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) April 4, 2017
