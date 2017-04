This year's WrestleMania event featured 13 matches between the main card and the pre-show, and clocked in at nearly seven hours.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that there was a Cruiserweight match also scheduled for the show that was nixed. Meltzer noted that a six-man Cruiserweight match was scheduled for the event at one point, and the Cruiserweights were told that they were on the card before later being told that they weren't.

WWE currently has 18 wrestlers listed in their Cruiserweight division on their website. Of those, only two appeared on the card, with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defending his title against Austin Aries in the opening match on the Kickoff show.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.