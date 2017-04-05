- Above is the latest "Baby Watch" video from Brie Bella at 36 weeks pregnant. She teases that Birdie Joe Danielson may arrive earlier than the April 30th date given.

The Rock will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight to promote the "Fate of the Furious" movie.

- Corey Graves noted on a recent episode of "Bring It To The Table" how the idea of Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33 did "absolutely nothing" for him. Graves took to Twitter today and admitted that he enjoyed the match. He wrote the following:

