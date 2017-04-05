Yesterday, we asked which show was better this week: Raw or SmackDown? From your comments, here is this week's winner:

Raw! The red brand broke through after months of taking your votes and they were finally able to break the streak! The responses varied from people begrudgingly voting for Raw to saying SmackDown reminded them back to the days of the show being taped. Although Nakamura's debut was enough to get votes, Raw was said to be the better overall show between their debuts, Roman Reigns' segment, and the main event.

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll be back next week, for now, here are some of the top comments:

Don Piano:

"Tough to say this week. RAW had that intense Roman Reigns segment, Kurt announced as the GM, and The Revival. But SmackDown had Nakamura and AJ Styles babyface turn. There were things I liked about both shows but this week I think I enjoyed Raw more."

AKarba:

"From on site experience, RAW was superior with incredible audience, talent and giving what we wanted to see. Smackdown tonight, the first hour was throw away with exception of Dillinger. Shane should have opened. Great to have Nakamura (and the dark match after 205 was good with Diggler getting beat by Nakamura). Energy of crowd was normal level. Days of wrestling non-stop have worn out most. Will be at Full Sail tomorrow night for NXT for my overload."

BelieveinSethRollins:

"Easily Raw was the better of the two. New feuds were started and Balor returned. Plus we had Kurt Angle announced as the new GM and two new tag teams in The Hardys and The Revival. SD focused too much on rematches and continuing feuds that should have ended. The only interesting thing that happened was Nakamura's debut but he didn't even do anything."

See Also WWE Reportedly Nixed Scheduled Match From WrestleMania 33

I Am Hate:

"The first 15 mins of Raw was better than anything they could do on SmackDown and nothing happened."

Scooter:

"RAW or SmackDown. Which one was better this week? This is a tough one. Both shows gave fans what they wanted to see at WrestleMania 33. Many fans wanted to see Finn Balor and Samoa Joe in action. RAW featured these wrestlers in a tag team match. Fans mentioned a preference for a Corbin/Ambrose street fight over the one presented at WrestleMania. SmackDown gave us this match up. Both shows also gave us returning wrestlers and new superstars. The moment that stands out the most was the Nakamura debut, but RAW had the better show overall this week."

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.