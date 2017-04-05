WWE announced today that they have released Simon Gotch of the Vaudevillains. Below is their statement:

"WWE has come to terms on a mutually agreed upon release with Simon Gotch as of today, April 5, 2017. WWE wishes Gotch the best in all his future endeavors."

Gotch signed a developmental contract with WWE in June of 2013. A year later he formed the tag team The Vaudevillains with Aiden English and won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The Vaudevillains debuted on the main roster nearly a year ago on the April 7th episode of SmackDown. He was involved in a backstage fight with Sin Cara last July, which was said to be a "one-sided destruction" by Cara. Since then, he has not won a single match on television.

Jordan Breckenridge contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.