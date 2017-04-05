- Above is a preview for tonight's episode of NXT, featuring the fallout from NXT Takeover. Remember to join us tonight for our NXT Viewing Party.

- As noted, WWE head of talent development Canyon Ceman met with Indian Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar last fall about signing with WWE. Kumar is the only Indian to win two individual Olympic medals. Ceman told The Indian Express that WWE is no longer pursuing Kumar.

"I was happy to meet with him," Ceman said. "This clearly is a guy who commands respect. He is a national icon. But it was hard for us to convince him, from being a national icon of India to come to America where there are no guarantees that he is going to make it through this very competitive system.

"So it was hard for us to tell him that 'you leave this amazing life in India and come and risk it all in America where we are not sure of anything'. The conversation was definitely of mutual interest but it did not work out eventually."

- As noted, Charlotte Flair turns 31 years old today, while WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i turns 72 and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page turns 61. Charlotte posted the photo below regarding her birthday on Instagram:

Officially in my "30s" so far the best years of my life ???? A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

