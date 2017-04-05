- Above is video of the WWE Games crew interviewing Apollo Crews during WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando. Regarding his one year since debuting on RAW in 2016, Crews says it's been awesome and crazy but the year has gone by so fast. Crews says he didn't expect to actually be competing at WrestleMania so soon but he gets to live his dream and it doesn't get better than that. Crews competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

Crews also talks about how cool it is having his own action figure and to be in the WWE 2K17 video game.

- WWE stock was up 0.05% today, closing at $22.02 per share. Today's high was $22.42 and the low was $22.01.

- As noted, WWE announced today that they have come to terms on Simon Gotch's departure. It appears the SmackDown Superstar requested the release. No word yet on what will happen to Aiden English of The Vaudevillains but Gotch is already taking indie bookings. He changed his Twitter name to "Simon (TBD)" and appears to be interested in launching a t-shirt store with Pro Wrestling Tees. He tweeted the following on taking bookings:

All wrestling, interview, appearance, etc.

offers may be made to this email

[email protected] — Simon (TBD) (@GotchStyleWWE) April 5, 2017

