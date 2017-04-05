- Above is another clip from tonight's Total Divas episode with Natalya talking to Brie Bella about the situation she was having with Nikki Bella. Natalya was training Nikki for her return to the ring last year but found herself at a crossroads over Nikki's health and needed Brie's insight.

- This week's post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Prison Break. SmackDown had 114,000 interactions on Twitter with 26,000 unique authors, up from last week's 86,000 interactions and 20,000 authors. SmackDown also had 194,000 Facebook interactions with 120,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 128,000 interactions and 80,000 authors.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that WWE is allowing The Hardys to finish up indie dates that were booked before their return at WrestleMania 33 last Sunday. Matt tweeted the following for upcoming shows they're working for International Wrestling Cartel, Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore and Pro Wrestling South:

