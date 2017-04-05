- Above is another clip from tonight's Total Divas episode with Natalya talking to Brie Bella about the situation she was having with Nikki Bella. Natalya was training Nikki for her return to the ring last year but found herself at a crossroads over Nikki's health and needed Brie's insight.
- RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that WWE is allowing The Hardys to finish up indie dates that were booked before their return at WrestleMania 33 last Sunday. Matt tweeted the following for upcoming shows they're working for International Wrestling Cartel, Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore and Pro Wrestling South:
.@WWE is graciously allowing us to fulfill our previously booked dates-— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2017
4/8 @IWCwrestling
4/21 & 4/22 @HouseofHardcore
4/29 @PWS_Wrestling_
