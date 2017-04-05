- TMZ Sports catches up with Nikki Bella in this new video. Nikki says she heard rumors and speculation but she didn't believe John Cena would propose to her at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. Nikki says she was shocked when it happened and is still trying to believe it's real. She also says she does not have a wedding date set yet. Regarding kids, Nikki says there won't be kids because Cena doesn't want to have them.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar should join the cast of Total Divas - Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair or Sasha Banks. As of this writing, 34% went with Sasha while 23% voted for Bliss, 16% for Bayley and 14% for Charlotte.

- "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed By Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules" was officially released by former WWE star April "AJ Lee" Brooks this week via Crown Archetype. You can order the book from Amazon for as low as $12.99 by clicking here. AJ received this endorsement from good friend Big E on Twitter today:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.