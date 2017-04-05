As noted earlier today, Aron Rex, f.k.a. Damien Sandow, announced in an interview with Title Match Wrestling that he is no longer a member of the Impact roster.
"Ending on this note is not a bad thing," Rex said. "I'm not saying that I'm never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I'd much rather have people remember me for all the good stuff."
He has since taken to Twitter to say that he is not retiring from the business.
I never said retirement. I'm just doing some other stuff for a while. One thing I will never do is lie to you guys. #KeepinIt??— Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017
Due to me not retiring. Random Q&A starts now. Ask anything.— Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017
Unlike The Hardys, who left Impact under a lot of controversy, Rex said his time there was among the most fun he'd ever had in his career.
I am not retired. @lmpactWrestIing was some of the most fun I have had in my career, great company. Just exploring other opportunities. ??— Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017
