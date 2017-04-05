As noted earlier today, Aron Rex, f.k.a. Damien Sandow, announced in an interview with Title Match Wrestling that he is no longer a member of the Impact roster.

This news came as a surprise to many, because he had just started with the company in August of 2016. However, he had not appeared on Impact since Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantell returned to the promotion. His former manager/protege Rockstar Spud had also been turned into a ring announcer at the last set of tapings. It seemed that some big change was in store for Rex. Part of his interview lead fans to speculate he may be done with the wrestling industry.

"Ending on this note is not a bad thing," Rex said. "I'm not saying that I'm never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I'd much rather have people remember me for all the good stuff."

He has since taken to Twitter to say that he is not retiring from the business.

I never said retirement. I'm just doing some other stuff for a while. One thing I will never do is lie to you guys. #KeepinIt?? — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017

Due to me not retiring. Random Q&A starts now. Ask anything. — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017

Unlike The Hardys, who left Impact under a lot of controversy, Rex said his time there was among the most fun he'd ever had in his career.

I am not retired. @lmpactWrestIing was some of the most fun I have had in my career, great company. Just exploring other opportunities. ?? — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017

