- As noted, John Cena and Nikki Bella appeared on The Today Show on Monday to discuss Cena popping the question at WrestleMania. Yahoo Sports! has a story here about Cena's appearance on the show and Cena claiming that the only other person who knew that he was going to propose was a member of the production team.

"Just because of the fact it is a giant production, there needed to be at least one other person who knew," Cena said.

- Randy Orton will be appearing at the Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis this Saturday at America's Center. Orton will be appearing from 1pm - 4pm. You can get more details at wizd.me/StLouisPR.

- WWE will be returning to Ford Park in Beaumont, TX for a RAW live event on Sunday, June 11th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at the Ford Park box office or Ticketmaster.com.

